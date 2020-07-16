Home

Labadz Antoni Frank On 9th July 2020, at his home in Mirfield, aged 58 years, Toni,
very much loved husband of Jill,
beloved son of the late Lucja
and Piotr Labadz, a very dear brother-in-law, uncle and cousin.

A service of celebration for
Toni's life will be held at
The Rose Hill Natural Burial Ground on Monday 27th July 2020 at 2pm.

Donations in memory of Toni
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support.
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020
