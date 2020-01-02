Home

HARWOOD Arron John On 22nd December 2019, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice,
of Batley, aged 49 years, Arron, much loved son of Stan and Moya, dearly loved brother of Craig,
dear brother-in-law of Jodi,
beloved uncle of Jack and Ruby,
a loving nephew and Cousin.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 10.30am. Following the service family and friends will be made welcome at The Birstall Irish Nash for a celebration of Arron's life. Friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided or sent to George Brooke Ltd, Funeral Directors, for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020
