HARWOOD Arron John Stan, Moya, Craig and family would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice received following their recent sad loss of a beloved son, brother and uncle. Thanks also to Doctors & Staff of Undercliffe Surgery and Kirkwood Hospice for their support and care and to Mr Paul Simpson for his comforting words at the funeral service. Finally to Judith and staff of George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020