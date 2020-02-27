Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Firth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Firth

Notice Condolences

Arthur Firth Notice
Firth Arthur Squire On 19th February 2020, in hospital, of Thornhill Lees, aged 85 years, Arthur, devoted husband of the late Pauline, dear friend of Marlene, much loved father of Carolyn, Jane and Mark,
a dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad, also a beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
The Minster Church of
All Saints, Dewsbury on
Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 1.15pm, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.

No flowers by request, donations in memory of Arthur may be
given to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The Stroke Association.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -