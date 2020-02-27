|
|
|
Firth Arthur Squire On 19th February 2020, in hospital, of Thornhill Lees, aged 85 years, Arthur, devoted husband of the late Pauline, dear friend of Marlene, much loved father of Carolyn, Jane and Mark,
a dear father-in-law, grandad and great grandad, also a beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Funeral service will be held at
The Minster Church of
All Saints, Dewsbury on
Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 1.15pm, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations in memory of Arthur may be
given to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the benefit
of The Stroke Association.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020