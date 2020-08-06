Home

CLAYTON Audrey On July 28th peacefully at home aged 89 years,
beloved wife of the late Jack
and much loved mum of
Susan, Ann and Mandy.
Dear grandmother of Helen, Lucy, Krystal, Sophie, Marcus, Anthony, Paul, Michael, Andrew and Shane and very dear great grandmother to her 15 great grandchildren.
Due to the current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Donations for Yorkshire Cancer Research can be sent to
7 Grove Park Court Harrogate
HG1 4DP.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 6, 2020
