The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Audrey Knight

Notice

Audrey Knight Notice
Knight Audrey Peacefully at home on
Monday 2nd November, Audrey of Arkwright Court, aged 85 years.
Loving daughter of Harold and Rose Wallis. Older sister of Stanley and David. Caring wife of Edmund Hampshire with one daughter Eileen. Married to her darling Stuart Knight and step-mum to his three sons Colin, Anthony
and Philip.
A private Funeral Service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Friday 27th November at 1:00pm. Online donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received by Kirkwood hospice. Live streaming is available.
All enquiries to Co-op Heckmondwike.
Tel - 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020
