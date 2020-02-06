|
|
|
RICHMOND BAMBI On 1st February 2020,
in hospital, of Briestfield,
aged 80 years,
Balbir Kaur Richmond,
very much loved wife of Peter,
beloved mum of
Nicola and Suzanne,
dear mother in law
of Nigel and David,
proud and loving grandma
of Scott, Emmie and Jessica.
Funeral service will be held at
St John's Church, Upper Hopton
on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the churchyard.
Friends please accept
this intimation and
meet at the church.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu may be placed
on the collection plate in church
or sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors for the
benefit of Smile Train and
The British Lung Foundation.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 6, 2020