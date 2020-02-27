|
Richmond Bambi Peter and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and donations for the benefit of The British Lung Foundation, and Smile Train received following
the sad loss of Bambi.
Special thanks to the staff of Paddock Surgery, and Pinderfields Hospital for their care and attention and to Rev Hugh Baker for his visit and
comfort at this sad time.
Finally to Helen, Judith and staff of George Brooke Ltd for all their support and care throughout.
Published in Batley News on Feb. 27, 2020