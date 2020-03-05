|
|
|
Cairns Barbara
(nee Robinson) February 27th, peacefully in hospital after a long battle
against illness, of Westtown,
Dewsbury, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late John, much loved mother of Angela, Margaret, Katherine,
Michael and Helen also
a very dear mother-in-law,
nana, great nana, sister, aunty
and a great friend to many.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium at 1.15 p.m. on Monday March 16th.
Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu may be made
to The British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK for which charities a collection box will
be available at the service.
All enquiries to
J.W.Binks & Sons
Tel (0113)2532087 or visit www.jwbinks.co.uk/obituaries
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020