CRUDEN Barbara On 6th March peacefully at Airedale General Hospital,
Barbara aged 95 years of
Haworth, formerly Dewsbury.
Beloved wife of the late Douglas,
much loved mum of Allan.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 19th March at
Oakworth Crematorium
at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to the R.N.I.B.
Provision will be available at the
service or may be sent C/O
Lyndon Leeson Funeral Directors,
The Old Stable, 51 Bridge Street,
Oakworth, BD22 7PX.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020