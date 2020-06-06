Home

POWERED BY

Services
David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Donlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Donlan

Notice Condolences

Barbara Donlan Notice
Donlan Barbara Jean
(née Helliwell) Peacefully at Ashcroft Nursing Home on the 22nd May 2020 aged 88 years
and of Cleckheaton.
The beloved wife of the late Patrick. A dearly loved mum of Patrick, Shaun, Frank, Danny, Jane, Liam and the late Martin.
Also a much loved mother-in-law, granny and great granny.
A private family service
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
A celebration of Barbara's life will take place at a future date.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -