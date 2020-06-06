|
Donlan Barbara Jean
(née Helliwell) Peacefully at Ashcroft Nursing Home on the 22nd May 2020 aged 88 years
and of Cleckheaton.
The beloved wife of the late Patrick. A dearly loved mum of Patrick, Shaun, Frank, Danny, Jane, Liam and the late Martin.
Also a much loved mother-in-law, granny and great granny.
A private family service
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
A celebration of Barbara's life will take place at a future date.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020