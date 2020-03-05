|
|
|
Drake Barbara
(née Greenough) Died peacefully on
27th February 2020,
aged 86.
Barbara was the beloved wife of the late James Herbert Drake; mother of Kathryn, Beverley and David; grandmother of Jackson, Danielle, Michael and Isobel; aunt,
great aunt and friend.
She will be much missed by her family and friends, and by former colleagues and students of Huddersfield Technical College (now Kirklees College), where she taught for over 30 years.
The funeral service will be held at
Norristhorpe URC on
11 March 2020 at 12 noon.
All who knew Barbara are welcome to attend. Donations, in lieu of flowers , may be given at the service to Garlands Care Home, Heckmondwike.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 5, 2020