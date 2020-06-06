|
|
|
KENDALL Barbara Peacefully, after a short illness at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
aged 81 years.
Beloved wife of the late Toni.
Loving Mum of Gillian and June, dear Mother in Law of Nigel.
Much loved Grandma of
Lisa, Jack and Beth.
Beloved Great Grandma of Brandon, Tyler-George
and Korben.
A private cremation service
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
In lieu of flowers donations
may be made direct to
Cancer Research UK.
For further information please contact CO-OP Funeralcare, Heckmondwike, tel 01924 401143.
Published in Batley News on June 6, 2020