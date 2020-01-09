Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Heckmondwike
Park View House
Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire WF16 0EH
01924 401143
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Knowles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Knowles

Notice Condolences

Barbara Knowles Notice
KNOWLES Barbara
'Julie' Peacefully, after a long illness, at home surrounded by family on 28th December 2019.
Beloved wife of Terry,
loving mum of Grahame, Louise,
Lisa, and Linsay.
Adored nana of all her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Julie's life will be held at St. James's Church, Heckmondwike on Wednesday 15th January at 12:00 noon
followed by private interment.
Floral tributes to the church.
For further information
please contact
Coop Funeralcare 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -