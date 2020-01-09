|
KNOWLES Barbara
'Julie' Peacefully, after a long illness, at home surrounded by family on 28th December 2019.
Beloved wife of Terry,
loving mum of Grahame, Louise,
Lisa, and Linsay.
Adored nana of all her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Julie's life will be held at St. James's Church, Heckmondwike on Wednesday 15th January at 12:00 noon
followed by private interment.
Floral tributes to the church.
For further information
please contact
Coop Funeralcare 01924 401143
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020