|
|
|
STEVENSON Barbara Jean On 16th May 2020,
at Pinderfields Hospital,
of Batley, formerly of Leeds,
aged 82 years, Barbara,
devoted wife of the late Eddie,
dearly loved mum
of Wendy and Richard,
dear mother-in-law
of Andrew and Helen,
loving grandma of
Rebecca, Ella and Olivia,
beloved sister of Michael,
sister-in-law of Janet,
loved auntie and a dear friend.
Funeral service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 2nd June 2020 at 1pm.
Sadly due to the current
guidelines this will be
a private ceremony.
Published in Batley News on May 28, 2020