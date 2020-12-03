|
|
|
THOMSON Barbara Grace On 30th November 2020, peacefully at home in Birkenshaw, after many years of illness, aged 91 years, Barbara, beloved wife of the late Norman, a much loved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many.
A Funeral Service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Monday 14th December, family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Barbara may be sent direct to 'Dementia UK' (DementiaUK.org)
Enquiries to Bollands Funeral Directors 01924 472178.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020