|
|
|
Whitehead nee James
Barbara Ann On 5th May 2020, in hospital,
of Dewsbury, aged 80 years, Barbara, devoted wife
of the late James,
much loved mum of Jayne and Michael, dear mother in law of Dave and Haley, a loving and
very dear grandma to Adrian, Bryony, Grace & Alice.
Due to the present
guidelines a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Thursday 21st May 2020.
Donations in memory of Barbara may be sent to Cancer Research UK or British Heart Foundation.
Published in Batley News on May 14, 2020