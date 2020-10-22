|
|
|
LUND Barrie 1936 - 2020
Peacefully on Wednesday 14th October 2020 in hospital and of Flockton, aged 84 years, Barrie.
Dearly loved husband of Molly,
much loved dad of Andrew
and Joanne, loving granddad
of Daniel and Hannah, dear
great granddad of Georgia.
Barrie will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private service of celebration for
Barrie's life will take place on
Wednesday 4th November 2020
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11:10 a.m. Live webcast can
be viewed on www.obitus.com -
Username: Zihe4269 -
Password: 511589
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of The Alzheimer's Society may be made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 22, 2020