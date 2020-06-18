|
|
|
Fretwell Barry On 10th June 2020, suddenly at his home in Mirfield, aged 82 years,
Barry, loving and much loved husband of Ann,
dearly loved dad of Caroline,
her partner Jason, beloved grandad of Ashley, Ryan and Rebecca and great grandad of Leo, Zack, Spence and Madison, a loved brother, brother in law and uncle. Dedicated member of the
Mirfield British Legion, a friend
and support to many people throughout the years.
A farewell ceremony will be held at Mirfield Parish Cricket Club on Friday 26th June 2020 at
10.30am prior to the committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.30am.
Donations in Barry's memory
may be made on-line to
the Mirfield Branch of
The Royal British Legion,
all enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on June 18, 2020