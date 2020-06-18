Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Brooke Ltd (Mirfield)
14a St. Paul's Road
Mirfield, West Yorkshire WF14 8AX
01924 454476
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry Fretwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Fretwell

Notice Condolences

Barry Fretwell Notice
Fretwell Barry On 10th June 2020, suddenly at his home in Mirfield, aged 82 years,
Barry, loving and much loved husband of Ann,
dearly loved dad of Caroline,
her partner Jason, beloved grandad of Ashley, Ryan and Rebecca and great grandad of Leo, Zack, Spence and Madison, a loved brother, brother in law and uncle. Dedicated member of the
Mirfield British Legion, a friend
and support to many people throughout the years.

A farewell ceremony will be held at Mirfield Parish Cricket Club on Friday 26th June 2020 at
10.30am prior to the committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.30am.

Donations in Barry's memory
may be made on-line to
the Mirfield Branch of
The Royal British Legion,
all enquiries to
George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -