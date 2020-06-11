|
|
|
Higgins
Barry Stuart
Born on 22nd August 1942 in Leeds,
passed away peacefully at
St Leonard's Hospice, York on
2nd June 2020, aged 77 years.
Much loved husband of Mary,
a loving dad to Karen, John & stepfather to Martin. Grandad to Charlotte, Stephanie, Zoe & Leila, great grandad to Isaac. Brother to Samual Trevor.
Barry will be sadly missed by his family and friends, indeed all who had the great privilege to know and love him.
The funeral will be a private one as special regulations still apply, but we would like to ask you to pause at 9:40am on
Monday the 15th June and remember
the Barry you knew.
Donations in memory of Barry are been taken Just giving/Barry Higgins
All enquires to Hayley Owen Funeral Directors, 01904 792525.
Published in Batley News on June 11, 2020