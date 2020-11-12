|
|
|
JACKSON BARRY Mrs Jean Jackson and family convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, letters and
cards of condolence,
flowers and generous
donations for the benefit of
Guide Dogs for the Blind received
following the sad loss of Barry.
Sincere thanks to
Calder View Surgery,
staff of Abhi Rose Carers for
their support and attention and to Mr Paul Simpson for his words
of tribute at the service.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020