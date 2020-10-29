Home

KINGSBURY Barry On 23rd October 2020,
whilst in the safe care of Croft House Care Home, Gawthorpe,
aged 80 years, Barry,
much loved husband of the late
Christine, loving and precious dad of
Lee, remembered with love by Sheila
and a dear brother of Douglas.

Due to the current guidelines,
a service by invitation only will be held on Wednesday 11th November 2020
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 2.20pm.

Family flowers only, donations in memory of Barry may be made online or sent to George Brooke Ltd., for the benefit of The Royal British Legion or The Alzheimer's Society.

All enquiries please contact
George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors, telephone 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 29, 2020
