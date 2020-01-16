|
|
|
MITCHELL Barry Mrs Pauline Mitchell,
Joanne, Jonathan and Sarah
are saddened to announce the
passing of Barry
on Sunday, January 5th,
aged 77.
Peacefully yet suddenly at his
home in Dewsbury
surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Barry's life
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday, January 23rd
at 11.15am.
Floral tributes welcome or if
desired donations in lieu for
Teenage Cancer Trust
may be made on leaving
the crematorium.
Enquiries:
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 465402
Published in Batley News on Jan. 16, 2020