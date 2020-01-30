|
|
|
MITCHELL Barry Pauline, Joanne, Jonathan,
Sarah and family
would like to extend their
heartfelt thanks to all those
who came along to celebrate
the life of Barry Mitchell
at Dewsbury Crematorium
on 23rd January.
Our hearts were truly lifted
by the outpouring of love
and support from family and
friends, both near and far,
and from those who were
unable to be there in person
through their words and deeds.
He may no longer be
with us on this earth,
but will remain with us
in our hearts forever.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020