David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Barry Ryan

Barry Ryan Notice
Ryan Barry Peacefully in hospital on the
7th November 2020, Barry,
of Hartshead, aged 82 years.
A much loved dad of Sue,
loving stepdad of Mark and Jill, dearly missed brother,
dear friend of Barbara and a good friend to many.
A private family service will take place on Tuesday 8th December at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, however donations may be made online in memory of Barry for Alzheimer's Research.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020
