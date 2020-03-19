|
|
|
CORRIGAN Betty Sincere thanks to everyone for their thoughtful words of comfort, expressions of sympathy, flowers and donations for the benefit of both Wakefield Hospice and Manorcroft NH (Residents Fund) received following
the sad loss of Betty.
Thanks also to the
Dr C Lynch, Grove House Surgery and Manorcroft NH., for their care and attention and to Mr S Paterson for his visit and comfort
at this time.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for caring funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 19, 2020