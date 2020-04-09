Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ellis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ellis

Notice Condolences

Betty Ellis Notice
ELLIS Betty On Tuesday, March 31st ,
of Hanging Heaton,
aged 94.

Peacefully yet unexpectedly at
Oak Park Care Home.

Betty,
loving and much loved mum of
Carole and her husband Keith,
John and his wife Louise
and a devoted and adored
grandma of Catherine
and her husband Matthew.

A small gathering to celebrate
Betty's life will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday, April 16th
at 11.15am.

Enquiries to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
(Tel: 01924 465402)
for current guidelines
regarding Covid 19 restrictions.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -