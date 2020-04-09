|
|
|
ELLIS Betty On Tuesday, March 31st ,
of Hanging Heaton,
aged 94.
Peacefully yet unexpectedly at
Oak Park Care Home.
Betty,
loving and much loved mum of
Carole and her husband Keith,
John and his wife Louise
and a devoted and adored
grandma of Catherine
and her husband Matthew.
A small gathering to celebrate
Betty's life will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Thursday, April 16th
at 11.15am.
Enquiries to
Eric F. Box Funeral Directors
(Tel: 01924 465402)
for current guidelines
regarding Covid 19 restrictions.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020