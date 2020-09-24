|
|
|
Hirst Betty On 20th September 2020,
at Fieldhead Court, Thornhill,
aged 92 years, Betty,
the loving and devoted wife
of the late Norman,
beloved mum of David,
the late Pat and the late Robert,
dearly loved grandma of Karma,
a very dear sister,
sister in law and auntie.
Due to the current
guidelines a private family ceremony will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in Betty's memory
may be made online or sent to
George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquiries
tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020