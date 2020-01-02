Home

Notice

Betty Jackson Notice
Jackson Betty Rae, Ann, Ruth and Susan
would like to convey their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations for the benefit of the
Cats Protection League received following the sad loss of Betty.

Thanks also to the doctors of Wellington House Surgery, all the staff of Manor Croft Nursing Home and Elite Care for their kind care and to Rev John Trevenna for his comforting words and prayers at the funeral service.

Finally to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 2, 2020
