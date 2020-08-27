|
|
|
OGDEN Betty Mrs Lynne Duffy and family
sincerely thank all
relatives, friends and neighbours
for the kind expressions
of sympathy,
messages of condolence and
beautiful floral tributes received
during their recent sad bereavement.
Grateful thanks to:
Dr Tarrant and all at
Wellington House Surgery,
Kirkwood Hospice and
District Nurses
for their care and attention.
The Revd Mary Gaskell
for her comforting service.
Edward Box for his help
and efficient funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 27, 2020