|
|
|
RAWLINSON née Dacre
Betty On 12th November 2020,
suddenly, at her home in Mirfield, aged 77 years, Betty,
dear and loved wife
of the late Fred,
loving mum of
Carol, Kevin and Tracey,
very dear mother in law
of Jonathan, Jenny and Stephen,
dearly loved grandma of
Adam, Emma, Nichola, Kieron,
Erica and Sam and proud
great grandma of Alfie.
Due to the current guidance
a service by invitation only
will be held at
St Mary's Parish Church, Mirfield
on Friday 4th December 2020,
followed by a private committal at
Huddersfield Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
donations in Betty's memory
may be sent to
George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors,
or made online for the benefit
of The Yorkshire Cancer
Research Campaign.
All enquiries please contact
George Brooke Ltd.
Tel 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020