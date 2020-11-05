|
RILEY Nee NAYLOR
BETTY On 28th October 2020, at Ashworth Grange Care Home, aged 90 years, Betty, wonderful and loving mother of Pauline, Julie, Betty, Pamela, Caroline and Mandy, dear mother in law of Len, Tommy, Thomas, Kevin and Darren, a much loved grandma, great-grandma and
great-great-grandma.
Due to the current guidelines a service by invitation will be held at Staincliffe Parish Church, on Friday 20th November 2020 at 1.45pm followed by a private committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Betty may be made online for the benefit of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. All enquiries to George Brooke Ltd., 01924 454476.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 5, 2020