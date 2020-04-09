|
|
|
Ward nee Lister
Betty On 1st April 2020, at her home in Earlsheaton, aged 80 years, Elizabeth (Betty), very much loved wife of the late Harry,
dearly loved mum of Beverley, Sharon and Stewart,
loving grandma of Nicola, James and Charles and great grandma of Emelia, Isaac, Edward and Harry.
Due to present circumstances
a family only funeral service
will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Tuesday 21st April 2020
at 10.30am.
This can be watched on line
www.obitus.com
Username: dewsbury5154
Password: 494049
In the summer a celebration
of Betty's life will be held
all those unable to attend
will be made welcome.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020