|
|
|
WILSON Beverley Claire Aged 49, suddenly and sadly
on 21st March.
The beloved daughter of Kathleen and the late Brian, adored mum of Dean, Max and Alfie. Cherished grandma of Bella and Blue. Loving sister of Karen, aunty of Cameron and McAuly, special best friend of Shana and a special friend
to all who knew her.
Funeral took place on
Wednesday 8th April.
Go fund page in place for anyone who would like to donate for Alfie.
A memorial gathering will be arranged to celebrate her life
at a later date.
Published in Batley News on Apr. 9, 2020