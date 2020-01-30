|
Allsop Brenda On 26th January 2020,
in hospital and of
Hanging Heaton, aged 88 years,
Brenda, beloved sister of the late
Eliza, Bill, John and Ethel,
a much loved aunt and great aunt, also a lovely friend to so many.
Funeral service will be held at
St Paul's Church, Hanging Heaton on Thursday 6th February 2020 at 2pm, followed by committal at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box at church for the benefit of
The Yorkshire Cancer Research Campaign and The RNLI.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 30, 2020