|
|
|
BURGOYNE (formerly West,
nee Taylor)
Brenda On 25th September 2020,
peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice,
of Batley, aged 76 years.
Brenda, dearly loved
wife of the late Brian,
formerly of the late Barry,
much loved mum of
Sharon and Michelle,
a very dear and loved
mother-in-law, grandma,
great-grandma and sister-in-law.
Due to the current guidelines
a service by invitation only
will take place at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
on Wednesday 7th October 2020.
Donations in memory of
Brenda may be made online
or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit
of Kirkwood Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Oct. 1, 2020