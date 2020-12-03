|
GOODALL Brenda 26th of November 2020.
Peacefully in the loving care of The Oakes Care Centre, Huddersfield, Brenda, aged 83 years.
Deeply loved wife of the late Fred, much loved mum to Debbie and Paul. A loved nanna to Adam, Katy, Leah, Lucie, Ben and Laura. Loved mum in law to Andrew and Sarah. A dear sister to Doreen, Sheila, Kathleen, Jean and brother Jack.
A private burial service with family will be held on
Monday 21st December 2020.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Kirkwood Hospice.
All enquiries to
Highfield Funeral Service, Huddersfield Tel 01484 428 243
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020