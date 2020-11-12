|
|
|
Ingham nee Hobson
Brenda On 5th November 2020, peacefully at her son's home
in North Yorkshire,
of Mirfield, aged 83 years.
Brenda, loving and devoted wife
of the late Richard,
beloved mother of Jeremy
and ever remembered
baby son the late Steven,
mother in law of Catherine
and proud grandmother of
Rachel and Daniel.
Due to the current guidelines,
a private family
service will be held at
Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on
Friday 27th November 2020
at 2.20pm.
Those not able to attend are invited to watch the webcast.
All enquiries please contact
George Brooke Ltd.,
01924 454476.
Donations in memory of Brenda may be made for the benefit of The Forget Me Not Hospice.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020