INGHAM Brenda Jeremy and family would like to convey their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolences and donations for the benefit of The Forget Me Not Children's Hospice
received following the
recent sad loss of Brenda.
Thanks also to the
Doctor Forrester and staff
of Derwent Surgery, Malton,
Ryedale District Nursing Team
and Macmillan Nurses for their
care and attention, also
to Rev M Poole for his visit
and comforting words
at the funeral service.
Finally to Helen and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for
professional and caring
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Dec. 3, 2020