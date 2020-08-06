Home

David Butterfield Funeral Directors
Bradford Road
Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire BD19 5LT
01274 852885
Brenda White

Brenda White Notice
White Brenda Peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice
on the 30th July 2020 following
a short illness, Brenda,
aged 75 years of Heckmondwike and formerly of Mirfield.
The beloved wife of the late Malcolm and a dearly loved mum of Kim and Claire. Also a much loved grandma of Olivia, Aaron, Etty, Finlay, Callum and Charley.
A private family service
will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family and friends wishing to make a donation in memory of Brenda may do so online direct to Kirkwood Hospice.
Any enquiries to David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton. Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in Batley News on Aug. 6, 2020
