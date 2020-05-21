Home

Aubrey Brian
(Nobby) On 12th May 2020,
at Aston Manor, Dewsbury,
aged 73 years, Brian,
deeply loved husband of Elaine, loved dad of Andrew and Darren, remembered with love by Sue and Sarah, beloved grandad of
Simon, Jake and Florence,
a dear great-grandad, brother,
brother in law and uncle.

A private graveside ceremony will be held at Batley Cemetery on Thursday 28th May 2020 at 10.30am.

Donations in memory of Brian may be sent to George Brooke Ltd., Funeral Directors for the benefit of The Alzheimer's Society.

RIP
Published in Batley News on May 21, 2020
