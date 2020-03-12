|
|
|
Clifford Brian Retired Assistant Director
West Yorkshire Trading Standards.
On 6th March 2020,
in hospital, aged 86 years,
Brian Clifford JP., very much loved husband of the late Sheila, loving dad of Pauline and the late Alison,
a dearly loved uncle and friend.
Magistrate and Chairman of
the bench 1978 - 1998.
Funeral service will be held at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 9.45am. Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
No flowers by request, donations in Brian's memory may be given
to George Brooke Ltd.,
Funeral Directors, for the benefit of The Dogs Trust.
Published in Batley News on Mar. 12, 2020