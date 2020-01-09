|
|
|
Middleton Brian On 23rd December 2019, peacefully in hospital,
of Hanging Heaton, Batley,
aged 82 years, Brian,
dearly loved husband of Aileen,
much loved dad of Sean
and Suzanne, a very dear
father-in-law and grandad.
Funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 2pm.
Friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be placed in the collection box provided
or sent to George Brooke Ltd,
Funeral Directors, for the
benefit of Myeloma UK.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 9, 2020