|
|
|
Middleton Brian Mrs Aileen Middleton, Sean
and Suzanne would like to convey their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolences and generous donations for the benefit of Myeloma UK received following the sad loss of Brian.
Thanks also to the doctors and staff of Undercliffe Surgery,
Gate 21 at Pinderfields Hospital
and The Cavell Unit Dewsbury District Hospital for their care and to Rev Martin Naylor for his comforting words and prayers
at the funeral service.
Finally, to Judith and staff of
George Brooke Ltd for efficient
funeral arrangements.
Published in Batley News on Jan. 23, 2020