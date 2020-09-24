|
|
|
Sampson Brian On 15th September 2020
with his family by his side,
Brian, aged 84 years,
Mirfield born and bred.
Brian was the beloved husband of the late Judith. Loving father and father in law of Paul and Tracy. Tony and Louise and the late Jill.
He was a much loved grandad to Katie, Matilda, Thomas, Luke and Edward. Brian was also the beloved grandad and
best friend to James.
He will be missed by
all that knew him.
All enquiries to
Joseph Sheards
Funeral Directors, Mirfield
01924 492219
Published in Batley News on Sept. 24, 2020