WOODCOCK Brian (Percy) On the 9th November 2020 in Pinderfields Hospital, Brian, of Gomersal,
aged 78 years.
Loving husband to the late Christine, dear dad to Lee and Susan, father in law of Sam and friend to Carol, beloved grandad of Zoe and Damien and great grandpa to Mickyle, Noah and Amaan. Brother to Anne, the late David and late Jean, brother in law to George, Pat and the late Eric. Uncle to his many nephews and nieces and friend to many. The funeral service will be held on Friday 4th December at Dewsbury Crematorium at 1pm.
Due to the current restrictions, attendance is by invitation only. Family flowers only but if desired donations in Brian's memory may be given to the Stroke Association. A collection box will be at the service for this purpose. All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services. Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Batley News on Nov. 19, 2020