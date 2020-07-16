|
BEDFORD Bryan
1932 - 2020 Peacefully on
Saturday 11th July 2020
in hospital and of Knowl Road, Mirfield, formerly of Gregory Farm, Upper Hopton, Mirfield,
Former Farmer & Head Caretaker at Huddersfield Technical College, aged 87.
Bryan, dearly loved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved dad of Katrina, Teresa and Ian, dear father-in-law, loving granddad
and great granddad.
"Bryan will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends."
A service of celebration
for Bryan's life will take place on
Monday 27th July 2020 at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
at 12.45 p.m.
The service will be
private for family only.
Please accept this intimation.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired for the benefit of the Royal Osteoporosis Society may be made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk -
Memory Giving - Donations.
Deceased will be resting at Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Private Chapel of Repose, 745, Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury.
Tel: 01924 494435 for all enquiries.
Published in Batley News on July 16, 2020