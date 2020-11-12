|
HARRISON Bryan 1935 - 2020
Peacefully on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at
Cotleigh Residential Care Home, Sheffield, formerly of Wakefield and Skegness, Bryan, aged 85 years, dearly loved husband of Maralyn, much loved dad of Lyn, Angela and Joy,
dear father-in-law, loving granddad and great granddad.
Bryan will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private service of celebration for Bryan's life will take place on Thursday 19th November 2020
at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium
at 11.50 a.m.
Live webcast can be viewed on www.obitus.com
Username: Xuri2525 -
Password: 293949
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if so desired for the benefit of Marie Curie Cancer Care may be made online at www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors - Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Batley News on Nov. 12, 2020